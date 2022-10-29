Liverpool will host Napoli in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League to determine who is the first place in Group A. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a game with a lot of implications for both teams, Napoli visit Liverpool at Anfield in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream free the game. In the US, the match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Liverpool clinched a spot in the Round of 16 after an extraordinary performance to beat Ajax (3-0) in Amsterdam. After losing the opener against Napoli (4-1), Jurgen Klopp's team is on a four-game winning streak in the tournament scoring 14 goals during that span. Now, they still have a shot at first place in Group A and home-field advantage in the next stage.

Napoli are the biggest surprise of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Five victories in five matches have them in total control of Group A, but, the first place is not totally secured yet. Luciano Spalletti's squad has 15 points and Liverpool have 12. If Napoli lose at Anfield by a four-goal difference, Liverpool would be the group winners. That could have major implications for the Italian squad in the Round of 16.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Date

Liverpool will host Napoli on Matchday 6 of Group A in the 2022-2023 Champions League on Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Anfield in England.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli in the US

With the first place of Group A on the line, Liverpool clash against Napoli in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.