Liverpool play against Norwich City today at Anfield for the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Liverpool and Norwich City meet in for a Fifth Round game, play action for the 2021-22 FA CUP. This game will take place at Anfield today, March 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM (ET). The home team wants another title after clinching the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on Sunday, and will host Norwich as big favorites to take a new win. Here is all the related information about this FA CUP game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Liverpool are still celebrating their Carabao Cup title after they won against Chelsea a couple of days ago. But the team wants more, Liverpool want to win another title and the FA Cup could be that title.

Norwich City are a highly defensive team, in the round before this one they won against Wolves 1-0 in what was a tough game from the start but Norwich City knew how to dominate Wolves with almost perfect defensive work.

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, UK.

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Storylines

Liverpool won their first title of the year against Chelsea in a game full of controversies and few goals that was decided on penalty kicks for Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup. But in the FA Cup, Liverpool have been just as dominant as in other tournaments, although the defense has allowed goals against teams that were supposed to be too weak to score against a defense worth millions of dollars.

Norwich City have a good record in the FA Cup with two perfect wins and no goals allowed, but in the 2021-22 Premier League things are totally different as they lost the last three games against Manchester City, Southampton and Liverpool. That last one was a 3-1 loss on the road, and Norwich City have never won a game against Liverpool, the only good results against them were a pair of draws in 2011 and 2015.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Norwich City in the U.S.

This 2021-22 FA CUP season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Predictions And Odds

Liverpool are big favorites to win this game with 1.19 odds at BetMGM, they have a strong attacking strategy and the visitors have never won a game against them. Norwich City are underdogs at 14.00 odds. The draw is offered at 7.00 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this FA Cup game is: Under 2.5 goals.



BetMGM Liverpool 1.19 Draw / Totals 7.00 / 2.5 Norwich City 14.00

* Odds via BetMGM