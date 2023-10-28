Liverpool will face off against Nottingham Forest this Sunday, October 29 in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest online in the US on Peacock]
Staying in the competition for the Premier League leadership is becoming more challenging. The teams at the top consistently perform well, adding significant pressure. Both Tottenham and Arsenal secured victories, making it imperative for others to win if they intend to remain competitive.
Liverpool understands this and recognizes the necessity of winning to preserve their 3-point lead over Tottenham as they concluded Matchday 10. Their opponents will be Nottingham Forest, a team in dire need of points, but for distinct reasons. The looming threat of relegation poses a significant danger for them, necessitating the accumulation of points to avoid it.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Africa
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Philippines: Seventy Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC