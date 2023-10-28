Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will face off against Nottingham Forest this Sunday, October 29 in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest online in the US on Peacock]

Staying in the competition for the Premier League leadership is becoming more challenging. The teams at the top consistently perform well, adding significant pressure. Both Tottenham and Arsenal secured victories, making it imperative for others to win if they intend to remain competitive.

Liverpool understands this and recognizes the necessity of winning to preserve their 3-point lead over Tottenham as they concluded Matchday 10. Their opponents will be Nottingham Forest, a team in dire need of points, but for distinct reasons. The looming threat of relegation poses a significant danger for them, necessitating the accumulation of points to avoid it.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Africa

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Philippines: Seventy Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC