Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other at Stade de France today in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final. Check out how to watch or live stream free the decisive game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final in the US today

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final will take place today, May 28, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET) at Stade de France in Paris, between Real Madrid and Liverpool. All the information you need to follow this UCL decisive soccer match, including previews and predictions, as well as how to watch or live stream it for free in the United States online is available right here. If you want to watch the game in both English and Spanish, FuboTV (free trial) is an excellent choice for the US.

This will be their ninth meeting in all competitions. While Real Madrid has won four of their previous matches with Liverpool, the only time a match ended in a draw was the first time the teams met.

On April 14, 2021, in the 2020/21 Champions League Quarterfinals, they drew 0-0 at Anfield in Liverpool. The clubs meet for the first time this season, and the winner will be declared UCL champion for the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de France, Paris

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial) in the US

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Storylines

In the Knockout Stage, Liverpool had to beat Inter (2-1 on aggregate), Benfica (6-4 on aggregate), Villareal (5-2 on aggregate), to get to the Champions League Final. Meanwhile, Real Madrid set up a meeting with the English team after overcoming Paris Saint-Germain (3-2 on aggregate), Chelsea (5-4 on aggregate), Manchester City (6-5 on aggregate).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Champions League Final game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, to be played today at the Stade de France in Paris, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States in English and Spanish. Other options are: SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, Paramount+, CBS, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Liverpool. Caesars see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them +102 odds to win the 2021-2022 Champions League Final. The competition's most successful club Real Madrid, meanwhile, have a +250 odds to cause an upset and become the new Champions League champion, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Champions League at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!

Caesars Liverpool +102 Tie +270 Real Madrid +250

* Odds via Caesars