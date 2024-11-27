NCAAF News: Aggies star subtly sends defiant message to Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers

On November 30, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will face off in a new edition of the Lone Star Showdown. However, this time the stakes will be at an all-time high. The winner will punch their ticket to the SEC Championship, while the loser may miss out on everything. Ahead of this heated clash, a defensive star for the Aggies sent Quinn Ewers a double-edged message.

Ewers is gearing up for what could be his last SEC matchup of his career. However, that’s still uncertain. His status for Saturday is unclear, as well. The QB sustained an ankle injury during the 31-14 win over Kentucky and underwent an MRI earlier this week. Though Ewers may not be 100% it’s improbable the senior-year QB misses out on the action against the Aggies.

When Texas walks into College Station their season will be on the line, and so will Texas A&M’s. The winner heads to the SEC Championship Game and secures their place in the College Football Playoffs. However, the losing side could be knocked out of the postseason, altogether.

With this tense scenario, the Aggies and Longhorns will star the biggest game in Rivalry Week. Win-or-go-home type of matchup. Everything goes, and on that note Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York sent Quinn Ewers a defiant message.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“His o-line does a good job protecting him,” York said, via Sports Illustrated. “He pretty much holds the ball with two hands, solid, firm grasp with the ball. He has a clean pocket when he throws a ball and obviously with any quarterback, it’s like playing pitch and catch. If they’re just standing there untouched, they’re gonna complete some good balls to some very good receivers.”

see also Texas HC Steve Sarkisian reveals Quinn Ewers' status ahead of rivalry week against Texas A&M

York’s comment could come off as a compliment on Ewers and the Longhorns offensive line, but it hides a dig at the quarterback. Judging by the linebacker’s statement, the Aggies will most likely try to get Ewers uneasy during his visit to College Station.

Steve Sarkisian’s update on Ewers

As it has been a common topic all season long, fans in Austin are uncertain what quarterback they’ll be watching on Saturday. The program has some relative ease knowing their backup is one of the most talented players in the NCAA at the quarterback position, but Arch Manning lacks the experience and Ewers gives them their best chance, at the moment.

After Ewers’ injury against the Wildcats, and despite him staying on the field, the program is concerned with the QB1’s status. The clash with the Aggies is the biggest game of the season so far and Texas hopes to have their biggest assets available. Though not definitive, Sarkisian issued an update on the quarterback’s status.

“I think he’s doing okay,” Sarkisian said on Monday, via On3. “I’ll have a better understanding when I get to see him really on the field, but he’s planning on practicing today. We’ll see how that goes.”