Liverpool and Real Madrid will clash off at Stade de France on Saturday in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final. Check out the lineups for this decisive UCL game.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will go toe-to-toe in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28, 2022. This page contains information on when and where in the United States you may tune in to watch the UCL title-deciding soccer match. In the US, FuboTV (free trial) is a great option if you want to watch the game in both English and Spanish.

This will be their ninth encounter in total. It's interesting to note that Real Madrid of Spain have won four of their prior meetings; Liverpool of England have have claimed three triumphs, while a tie has broken out only once.

During last season's Champions League Quarter-Finals, they met Liverpool on April 14, 2021, and the game concluded in a 0-0 tie. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since then, and the victor will lift the 2022 UCL title.

Liverpool lineup

Injury woes mounted for Liverpool in their last Premier League encounter. Fabinho hasn't been on the field for more than two weeks, but has returned to training and he is ready for the match. Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, had been sidelined since the FA Cup Final and will return to the starting XI.

Liverpool starting XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Real Madrid lineup

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, has a fully-fit roster at his disposal. Defending duo David Alaba and Eder Militao are poised to return to the starting lineup. Alaba was forced to withdraw from the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals against Manchester City because of physical tiredness after the first leg.

This time, the Italian manager will have Gareth Bale on the bench, hoping for another spectacular cameo like his one in the 2018 Final.

Real Madrid starting XI:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.



