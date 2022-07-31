Liverpool take on Strasbourg at Anfield in Liverpool for the this 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this 2022 Club Friendly game in your country

Liverpool and Strasbourg meet in a 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team had good and bad results during the preseason, this will be the last game for them to try to close the preseason with a positive record. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Liverpool lost the first game of the preseason against Manchester United 4-0 during the Bangkok Century Cup in Thailand, that loss was tough for them. But after that game they won another two against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig. Liverpool's winning streak came to an end with a loss against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Strasbourg also lost a recent game against Cagliari 1-2 at home, but before that loss the French had a much longer winning streak than Liverpool with two wins and two draws.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool and Strasbourg play for the this 2022 Club Friendly game on Sunday, July 31 at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team has everything ready to win this game and close the preseason with a winning record, but the visitors also have a good record.

Australia: 4:30 AM August 1

Bahamas: 2:30 PM

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM August 1

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM August 1

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM August 1

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Lesotho: 8:30 PM

Liberia: 6:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Namibia: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 11:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Sudan: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM August 1

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

United Kingdom: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Liverpool vs Strasbourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Aruba: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Ireland: LFCTV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: Star+

Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Netherlands Antilles: ESPN Caribbean

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: LFCTV

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

