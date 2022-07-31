Liverpool and Strasbourg meet in a 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team had good and bad results during the preseason, this will be the last game for them to try to close the preseason with a positive record. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Liverpool lost the first game of the preseason against Manchester United 4-0 during the Bangkok Century Cup in Thailand, that loss was tough for them. But after that game they won another two against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig. Liverpool's winning streak came to an end with a loss against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.
Strasbourg also lost a recent game against Cagliari 1-2 at home, but before that loss the French had a much longer winning streak than Liverpool with two wins and two draws.
Liverpool vs Strasbourg: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool and Strasbourg play for the this 2022 Club Friendly game on Sunday, July 31 at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team has everything ready to win this game and close the preseason with a winning record, but the visitors also have a good record.
Australia: 4:30 AM August 1
Bahamas: 2:30 PM
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM August 1
Barbados: 2:30 PM
Belize: 12:30 AM August 1
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Gambia: 6:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM August 1
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Lesotho: 8:30 PM
Liberia: 6:30 PM
Malawi: 8:30 PM
Malta: 8:30 PM
Mauritius: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Namibia: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Pakistan: 11:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Sudan: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM August 1
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
United Kingdom: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Liverpool vs Strasbourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Aruba: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Brunei: Astro Go
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Ireland: LFCTV
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico: Star+
Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Netherlands Antilles: ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: LFCTV
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
