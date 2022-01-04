The most famous league in Europe did not stop during 2021. The Premier League returned to normal last year with a big range of games and content available on multiple streaming services and tv channels in the US. Check here the best free streaming services to watch the EPL in 2022.

There is not a single soccer fan in the world who has not seen or wants to see a Premier League game, especially with such a high level of play that the EPL has been offering in recent seasons. Thanks to a big number of streaming services, soccer addicts can enjoy all 380+ games during the 38 matchweeks of the Premier League in 2022. The number one service to watch EPL games in the US is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial and in Canada with DAZN.

380 is a big number, that's the number of games the Premier League offers each season and in 2022 there is still a little more than half to play for the 2021-22 EPL season and the full schedule resets for the 2022-23 season. The fight at the top of the table has been intense from the first day of the season, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool fight to win the big title.

All Premier League content is available to US soccer fans through multiple live streams and TV channels, much more content than is available in the UK for fans who live there.

Best Live Stream service to watch Premier League in 2022

Compared to other European leagues like La Liga, the English Premier League is available on multiple live stream services and tv channels across the United States, in addition to services like YoutubeTV and Hulu Live also offering games for subscribers throughout the season. Another option to watch live in internet EPL games is Sling Blue with a free live stream trial.

The best option to watch EPL games during 2022, especially the top games like Liverpool vs Manchester United, or Arsenal vs Tottenham, is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This live stream service is the best as it offers access to almost all 380+ games during 2022 through direct streams with NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports Networks, among others.

How and where to watch Premier League soccer games on US Television in 2022

Xfinity (satellite tv provider) offers Peacock Premium to watch EPL games during 2022 and the remainder of the season. USA Network (or NBCSN depending on the city) is another TV channel for sat tv subscribers, available on Xfinity, DirectV, Dish, COX.