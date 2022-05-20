The Premier League has a long history and has seen different champions throughout its time. Here, check out the full list of every Premier League winner by year since 1992.

The highest flight of English soccer is known as the Premier League. The Premier League season, which runs from August to May, features 20 clubs competing for bragging rights and millions in prize money. There are 38 games in a season (playing all 19 other teams home and away).

In addition, there are a few Welsh clubs in the English football league for historical reasons. 22 First Division teams elected to leave the Football League (now the EFL) in 1992, and so the tournament was born under its current name.

Since then, the Premier League has become the most-watched sports league in the world. An impressive number of five different English teams have won 14 UEFA Champions League/European Cup championships, which places the Premier League in second place of Europe's top five leagues by success.

Premier League Champions: Winners list by year

There have been 48 English and 2 Welsh teams (50 in total) in the Premier League since its start in 1992. Seven of those 50 clubs have in fact managed to lift the EPL title at the end of the season: Manchester United (13), Chelsea (5), Manchester City (5), Arsenal (3), Blackburn Rovers (1), Leicester (1) and Liverpool (1).