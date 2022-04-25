Liverpool and Villarreal will face each other in what will be the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

The surprise of this UEFA Champions League, Villarreal, will visit Liverpool at Anfield looking to make history by reaching the UCL finals for the first time in their history. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

Villarreal are undoubtedly the big surprise of this UEFA Champions League. The only time the "Yellow Submarine" reached the semifinals was in the 2005/2006 season. So, they had to play against Arsenal, and in a very close series they lost 1-0 on the road, but then equalized 0-0 in Spain, being very close to the final against Barcelona.

On this occasion, their rivals will also be a team from England and the first leg game will also be visitors against none other than one of the best teams on the continent, Liverpool. The "Reds" are coming off a string of very difficult games, including two against Manchester City, another against Benfica for the second leg of this UCL and finally against Everton last weekend. Despite this, they are the main favorites to be finalists.

Liverpool probable lineup

The team that Klopp would put on the pitch will be almost the same as the one that beat Everton 2-0. The only changes would be the departure of Keita and the entry of Henderson and Konaté instead of Matip. The doubt would be between Diaz and Jota, but it is most likely that the Portuguese will play.

Liverpool possible starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Villarreal probable lineup

Unai Emery thinks of a team with few changes compared to the one that beat Valencia last weekend. Coquelin would be ready to return and would replace Manu Trigueros, while in defense Mandi would leave his place to Torres. Alcácer would also return to the starting XI.

Villarreal possible starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin: Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma.

