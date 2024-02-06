In yet another chapter of disturbing behavior of LaLiga fans, this time a Rayo Vallecano supporter thought it was a bright idea to try to use his finger to “touch” Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos while he was attempting a throw-in.

The image of what the Rayo fan did has gone viral and has been slammed by many pundits, especially considering player safety at matches. The game itself ended with a 2-1 win for Sevilla, who badly needed three points to escape relegation positions in the table.

The result was tainted with the incident on Lucas Ocampos, who is requesting LaLiga do something about the fan, who in many people’s opinion crossed the line.

Lucas Ocampos on finger incident

Lucas Ocampos spoke to DAZN in Spain and was very firm on his stance for action from LaLiga, “I hope that LaLiga takes it as seriously as it takes racism. There is always a fool. If this happens in women’s football, we know what can happen. Hopefully they punish that fool, so he doesn’t stain the image of Rayo fans.”

The incident occurred when Ocampos was attempting a throw-in, a group of three young Rayo fans were sitting together on the sideline and one of the fans put his finger near Ocampos’ buttocks.

Visibly angry Ocampos called on Rayo players to tell the fans what they had done, when he went back to throw the ball in, the same three fans continued to verbally abuse Ocampos.