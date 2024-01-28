In recent weeks, Rafael Marquez has become the strongest candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez as the coach of Barcelona. Although many expected the decision will be made by team’s president, Joan Laporta, everything changed with a crushing 5-3 defeat against Villarreal.

Xavi appeared 30 minutes after the match and, in that press conference, he made a surprising announcement even with chances to fight for La Liga and the Champions League. The coach confirmed that he is ready to say goodbye.

“I would like to announce that on June 30th, I will no longer continue as coach. We have been talking, the situation deserves a change of course, and I cannot allow this situation as a ‘cule.’ I had decided this a few days ago. The way things have gone, it’s the right time. The club needs a change in dynamics. Thinking about the club and the players, they play with too much tension. It’s best for me to leave. I will give my best. I believe we can have a great season.”

As a consequence, many coaches will seek to make themselves available to lead one of the most important teams in the world. If the answer is within the club, there is no doubt that Rafael Marquez has an advantage.

Who will replace Xavi as coach of Barcelona?

Currently, Rafael Marquez is the coach of Barça Atletic, the reserve team of Barcelona in the third tier of Spanish soccer. The Mexican is only in his second year on the bench, but many see him as the ideal replacement for Xavi.

This Saturday, after a 2-1 victory on the road against Fuenlabrada, Marquez was asked by several journalists about Xavi’s announcement and whether he would be willing to take the position next season.

“I believe that you can’t say ‘no’ to an opportunity like that. If it comes at that moment, obviously I will try to make myself available to do the best possible job. It’s part of the process. It will come if it’s meant to be. I will continue preparing myself. The board will have time to think it over between now and the end of the season.”