Luis Suárez to retire from Uruguay: Here are his best moments with La Celeste

The Inter Miami striker, Luis Suárez, is reportedly set to announce the end of his international career with Uruguay on Monday. Here are his best moments with the two-time FIFA World Cup winners.

Luis Suárez is set to retire from the national team of Uruguay. The Inter Miami striker has scheduled a press conference in Montevideo for 8 PM local time to make the announcement. According to various reports, Suárez is expected to call time on his national team career on Friday after Uruguay’s home match against Paraguay in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Suárez is without question the best player in the history of Uruguay—a remarkable statement given the amount of talent that has emerged from the small country. Suárez played for legendary clubs like Ajax, Liverpool, and Barcelona. He also represented Uruguay in four World Cups (2010–2022) and won a Copa América in 2011.

Luis Suárez is currently, and for the foreseeable future, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 games. Here are his top moments:

Luis Suárez’s Top Moments with Uruguay

2010 World Cup Quarterfinal vs. Ghana (“The Hand of God II”) In the dying moments of extra time, Suárez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line, preventing a certain goal. He was sent off, but Asamoah Gyan missed the ensuing penalty, and Uruguay won the match in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals.

2011 Copa América Victory Suárez was instrumental in Uruguay’s Copa América win, scoring four goals in the tournament, including one in the final against Paraguay. He was named the tournament’s best player.

2013 Confederations Cup Goal vs. Spain Suárez scored a stunning free-kick against Spain in the Confederations Cup group stage, showcasing his ability to deliver in big games, even though Uruguay lost the match.

Four Goals vs. Chile (2014 World Cup Qualifiers) In a crucial 2014 World Cup qualifier, Suárez scored four goals in Uruguay’s 4-0 victory over Chile in Montevideo.

2014 World Cup Performance vs. England After recovering from knee surgery, Suárez returned to score both goals in Uruguay’s 2-1 win over England in the group stage, which ultimately helped them progress to the knockout stages.

Key Goal vs. Brazil in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers In a thrilling 2-2 draw against Brazil in 2016, Suárez scored a crucial equalizer, proving his importance to the team.

Overhead Kick vs. Chile (2022 World Cup Qualifiers) Suárez scored a spectacular overhead kick against Chile in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, showing his enduring quality and flair.

First Goal at the 2010 World Cup Suárez opened his World Cup account with a crucial goal against Mexico in the group stage, helping Uruguay win the group and advance.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s star

100th Cap and Goal vs. Saudi Arabia (2018 World Cup) In his 100th appearance for Uruguay, Suárez scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia, securing Uruguay’s place in the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup.

Record-Breaking Goal Scorer Luis Suárez stands as Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals and could potentially add to his tally in Uruguay’s game against Paraguay on Friday, September 6th. Edinson Cavani, Diego Forlán, Héctor Scarone, and Sebastián Abreu are among those he has surpassed.