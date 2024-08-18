Trending topics:
La Liga

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1

Mallorca will receive Real Madrid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / SportimageKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid will visit Mallorca in what will be the opening Matchday of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This preview covers everything you need to know about the interesting clash, from the venue specifics to the various traditional television and live streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Real Madrid, fresh off a dominant 2023/2024 campaign where they secured both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles, are poised to make their tournament debut as the top contenders. Entering the 2024/2025 season, the new Mbappe’s team aiming to replicate or even surpass their previous success, a feat that will undoubtedly be challenging given the weight of expectations.

Their opening test comes against Mallorca, a team that narrowly escaped relegation last season and is determined to make a stronger showing this time around. For Mallorca, a positive result against a powerhouse like Real Madrid would be the perfect way to kickstart their season and set a new tone for the campaign ahead.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (August 19)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (August 19)
Canada: 3:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (August 19)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 19)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 19)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Vedat Muriqi of RCD Mallorca – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vedat Muriqi of RCD Mallorca – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French
UK: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Raheem Sterling's camp issues strong statement after surprising snub for Premier League debut vs Man City
Premier League

Raheem Sterling's camp issues strong statement after surprising snub for Premier League debut vs Man City

NFL News: Jerry Jones strikes back after CeeDee Lamb turned down new contract offer from Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones strikes back after CeeDee Lamb turned down new contract offer from Dallas Cowboys

Cagliari vs Roma: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1
Soccer

Cagliari vs Roma: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1

NFL News: Former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots seals deal with the Minnesota Vikings
NFL

NFL News: Former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots seals deal with the Minnesota Vikings

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions