Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1

Mallorca will receive Real Madrid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid will visit Mallorca in what will be the opening Matchday of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This preview covers everything you need to know about the interesting clash, from the venue specifics to the various traditional television and live streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Real Madrid, fresh off a dominant 2023/2024 campaign where they secured both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles, are poised to make their tournament debut as the top contenders. Entering the 2024/2025 season, the new Mbappe’s team aiming to replicate or even surpass their previous success, a feat that will undoubtedly be challenging given the weight of expectations.

Their opening test comes against Mallorca, a team that narrowly escaped relegation last season and is determined to make a stronger showing this time around. For Mallorca, a positive result against a powerhouse like Real Madrid would be the perfect way to kickstart their season and set a new tone for the campaign ahead.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (August 19)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (August 19)

Canada: 3:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (August 19)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 19)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 19)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Vedat Muriqi of RCD Mallorca – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: TSN+, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French

UK: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

