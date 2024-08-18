Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1

Real Madrid will visit Mallorca in what will be the opening Matchday of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This preview covers everything you need to know about the interesting clash, from the venue specifics to the various traditional television and live streaming options available in your country.
Real Madrid, fresh off a dominant 2023/2024 campaign where they secured both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles, are poised to make their tournament debut as the top contenders. Entering the 2024/2025 season, the new Mbappe’s team aiming to replicate or even surpass their previous success, a feat that will undoubtedly be challenging given the weight of expectations.
Their opening test comes against Mallorca, a team that narrowly escaped relegation last season and is determined to make a stronger showing this time around. For Mallorca, a positive result against a powerhouse like Real Madrid would be the perfect way to kickstart their season and set a new tone for the campaign ahead.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (August 19)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (August 19)
Canada: 3:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (August 19)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 19)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 19)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Mallorca vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French
UK: ITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes