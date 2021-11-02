Malmo play against Chelsea today at the Eleda Stadium for a Group H game of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. Full details about how to watch the game in the US, the preview, information, prediction and odds.

Malmo and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at Eleda Stadium in Malmö today, November 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM (ET). Fighting for three points. The defending champions will be looking for their second win in a row in the tournament and a new victory over Malmo. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Malmo are suffering pointless in Group H's 4th spot with three losses, they haven't even been able to score a goal on the group stage. The last result was a defeat for them against Chelsea 4-0 on the road. After this game the team returns home to play against Zenit.

Chelsea are in a good stage group position with 6 points after two wins and one loss against Juventus on the road. Chelsea have a good stats in Group H with 5 goals for and only one goal against. The last game was a victory for Chelsea against Malmo in England.

Malmo vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM (ET)

Location: Eleda Stadium, Malmö, Sweden.

Malmo vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

Malmo vs Chelsea: Storylines

Malmo won the most recent home game against Allsvenskan (local league) rival AIK Stockholm 1-0. The last three games without losses in the domestic league for Malmo, but in the 2021/2022 Champions League they lost against Juventus 0-3, Zenit 0-4 and Chelsea 0-4. Malmo are scoring an average 2.04 goals per game at the Allsvenskan, but they have allowed 11 goals against at the UCL group stage.

Chelsea are leaders of the Premier League with 25 points and 8-1-1 and they have won five of the last six games in the domestic league. Chelsea's good form in the Premier League is an indication that they have already overcome the 0-1 defeat against Juventus on the road. Chelsea are scoring in the UEFA Champions League stage group an average of 1.66 goals per game after just three games.

Malmo and Chelsea have played three games between them, all games were Chelsea wins since 2019. That year was the first game, Malmo lost at home 1-2. After that game, Chelsea won 2 games at home 3-0 and 4-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Malmo vs Chelsea in the U.S.

This UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 game for the Group H will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: TUDNxtra, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Malmo vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

Chelsea are obviously favorites to win this game with -2 goal spread and -506 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good average goal per game. Malmo are underdogs with +2 ATS and +1525 moneyline, the draw is offered at +627 and the totals are fixed at 3 goals. The best pick for this Champions League game is: OVER 3.



FanDuel Malmo +2 / +1525 Draw / Totals +627 / 3 Chelsea -2 / -506

* Odds via FanDuel