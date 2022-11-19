Malta will face Ireland in what will be an international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Malta vs Ireland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly in your country

Malta and Ireland will face each other in what will be an international warm-up international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game through DAZN.

It will be a duel between two teams looking to start growing. Both were far from being able to fight for a place in Qatar 2022, and of course, like every new process that begins, they want to start in the best way. In the case of the locals, they know that they are a small team but that nevertheless they have had some good performances.

They were last in group H, which was predictable, but they were able to get 5 points, which is a good number when compared to other small nations. Ireland, on the other hand, aspires to more important things. They were third in UEFA group A, but far from the first two, Serbia and Portugal. Their goal is to fight again for important things.

Malta vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time

Malta will play against Ireland in a warm-up friendly this Sunday, November 20 at the Ta' Quail National Stadium in Valletta, Malta.

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (November 21)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (EDT)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (November 21)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (November 21)

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tunisia: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Malta vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Germany: DAZN

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, RTE Player, RTE Sport, RTE 2, SKY GO Extra

Israel: 5Plus

Japan: DAZN

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: TV 2 Play

Qatar: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+

