Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand claims young star can do things Messi didn’t at the same age

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, now a columnist for major British outlets, is known for his bold and sometimes controversial statements. In one of his recent remarks, he spotlighted an international rising star and suggested he surpasses Lionel Messi in one key area.

The player in question is Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old forward for Barcelona, who recently claimed the prestigious Golden Boy award, given to the best young player in the world. Yamal earned the accolade thanks to his stellar performances for both his club and the Spanish national team.

“I’ve never seen a player achieve what he’s accomplishing at his age—not even Messi,” Ferdinand said, praising the Barcelona prodigy for his individual and team achievements. Yamal has established himself as a starter under Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Yamal’s impact at Barcelona

Throughout the past season, Yamal became a key figure for Barcelona, helping the team contend for the top spot in LaLiga while also performing well in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented with the Golden Boy 2024 award prior to the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

However, the young star has faced challenges recently. He struggled with two ankle injuries in November and December, which sidelined him for 49 days and caused him to miss five games. Despite these setbacks, Yamal remains a vital part of Barcelona’s plans for the future.

Yamal responds to Messi comparisons

In an interview with Marca, Yamal addressed the comparisons to Lionel Messi, admitting he feels uneasy with the parallels. “It’s an honor, but I’m trying to write my own story. Messi is the best in history, and I’m just taking my first steps. Sometimes these comparisons don’t help,” Yamal explained.

Yamal also revealed that Brazilian legends Neymar and Ronaldinho have been significant inspirations in his career. “Neymar and Ronaldinho, mainly because of their fun style and how they lived the game. They were always trying something new,” he said.

Messi’s praise for Yamal

Earlier in December, Lionel Messi himself acknowledged Yamal’s potential when asked if he saw a young player with similar qualities to his own. “I think there’s a new generation of players who are very good, with many dreams ahead of them. But if I have to choose one, based on his age, his accomplishments so far, and his potential, it’s Lamine without a doubt,” Messi said.

“It depends on him and other factors because soccer is unpredictable. But he’s already part of the present and has a bright future ahead,” the Argentine legend added.