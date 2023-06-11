Erling Haaland, the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League, was absolutely in shock after Manchester City won the trophy over Inter Milan in a thrilling final of the tournament at Istanbul.

“Not even in my wildest dreams I would have ever imagined this with only 22-years old. It’s just an incredible achievement for a kid who comes from a small place in Norway. I hope this serves as motivation for other children like me”, were Haaland’s words to BT Sport.

However, the big question for Erling Haaland was if, after winning it all with Manchester City, a new club like Real Madrid could be on his mind. Read here to find out his shocking answer.

Erling Haaland chooses between Manchester City and Real Madrid

Erling Haaland’s numbers in the 2022-2023 season were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. That’s why, for many experts and fans, he’s the only true candidate who might compete for the next Ballon d’Or with Lionel Messi.

“After a couple of days, when this settles a bit, this feeling of winning this trophy, I think I’ll want to do it again. For sure. I know myself that much that I’m quite sure that’s what I will think.”

So, if there’s nothing else to win at Manchester City, Real Madrid have always been knocking on the door. Right now, they definitely need a center forward after Karim Benzema went to Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, Erling Haaland shut down any possibility for that to happen.

“I really look forward to next season to develop even more. I think I can develop a lot. I’m still young, I’m only 22. I have a lot of years left. To be getting trained by the best coach in the world is a good place to be. To work with him is really special. We have a good relationship. Ever since I came here, he’s been helping me a lot.”