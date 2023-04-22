During the FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United, Man City fans did a very peculiar celebration turning their backs at Wembley. Check out its meaning.

Manchester City are living another extraordinary season. They control their destiny to win the Premier League, just clinched a ticket to the final in the FA Cup and will play against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

This weekend, during the FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United at Wembley, Man City fans surprised the world with a very peculiar celebration after Riyad Mahrez scored one of his three goals.

In an image which took social media by storm, Man City fans turned their backs while celebrating the goal, put their shoulders together and started to jump at the same time in Wembley Stadium. Read here to find out why this gesture has become traditional in soccer.

Why do Manchester City fans turn their backs?

The story of Man City fans turning their back while celebrating goals started during a Champions League game at Poland in 2010. When they watched the gesture created by supporters of Lech Poznan, they replied it at home.

In Poland, the fans of Lech Poznan have been doing for decades the famous Grecque. It's just another way of celebrating a goal and it doesn't have any negative meaning or connotation. While in some periods of time fans turned their backs as a way of protest, the Grecque is a pure act of joy.

Other clubs around the world which have done the Grecque or the Poznan (as Man City fans named it) are Celtic in Scotland, Ajax in the Netherlands, FC Copenhagen in Denmark and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

So, for Manchester City fans, they turn their backs to celebrate a goal and also as a tribute for Lech Poznan after that Champions League game. However, in many matches, some teams have done the gesture when they play against the Citizens as a way of mocking them.