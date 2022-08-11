Manchester City is back on business and they want to get another win against Bournemouth this week. Here are the probable lineups for both teams for the 2022-203 Premier League Matchday 2.

The Premier League continues and the 2022-2023 season is looking for its champion. Manchester City will try to get back-to-back titles, but they need to go step by step and first face Bournemouth in Matchday 2. Here are the probable lineups for this game. In the US, it will broadcast through fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Manchester City has one of the best squads in the Premier League nowadays. Pep Guardiola brought Erling Haaland to England this year and the expectations are high with the Norwegian. The former Borussia Dortmund player scored two goals in his oficial debut and is a key piece for the Spanish coach to get the title again.

As for Bournemouth, the team had an incredible start with a 2-0 victory against Aston Villa. It will be a long season, but the Premier League newcomers are trying to stay in the competition for a long time and never go back to the Championship.

Manchester City probable lineup

Pep Guardiola's squad is basically the same as the one from last year, with the difference of Haaland as their starting forward. They also added Julian Alvarez as a striker and it will be a nice competition between the Norwegian and the Argentinian for the spot in the initial XI.

Manchester City probable lineup: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Ikay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri; Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Bournemouth probable lineup

Regarding the visitors, it will be a demanding season for the Premier League newcomers. It is not the best roster in the competition, but Scott Parker, their coach, has managed to build a competitive team without the big names.

Bournemouth probable lineup: Mark Travers; Jefferson Lerma, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly; Adam Smith, Ben Pearson, Philip Billing, Jordan Zemura; Marcus Tavernier, Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore.