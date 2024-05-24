Manchester City are poised to clash with Manchester United in the highly anticipated 2023/2024 FA Cup final. Delve into the essential details of this thrilling showdown, including venue specifics and comprehensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.
Manchester United, aware of Manchester City’s dominance, yet are determined to conclude the 2023/2024 campaign on a high note. Securing victory in the derby and clinching a championship would undoubtedly be the perfect culmination. Without a doubt, the “Red Devils” will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have once again secured the Premier League title, underscoring the club’s reign over English soccer. They have consistently been a formidable force for several seasons. While they are undoubtedly the frontrunners, they must demonstrate their prowess on the field to justify their status.
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (May 26)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: STV Scotland, ITVX, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Scotland, BBC One, ITV 1 UK, UTV
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+ Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, BBC One, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, UTV
USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC