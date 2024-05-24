Manchester City will face Manchester United in what will be the 2023/2024 FA Cup final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch live 2023/2024 FA Cup final

Manchester City are poised to clash with Manchester United in the highly anticipated 2023/2024 FA Cup final. Delve into the essential details of this thrilling showdown, including venue specifics and comprehensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.

Manchester United, aware of Manchester City’s dominance, yet are determined to conclude the 2023/2024 campaign on a high note. Securing victory in the derby and clinching a championship would undoubtedly be the perfect culmination. Without a doubt, the “Red Devils” will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have once again secured the Premier League title, underscoring the club’s reign over English soccer. They have consistently been a formidable force for several seasons. While they are undoubtedly the frontrunners, they must demonstrate their prowess on the field to justify their status.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (May 26)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City breaks with the ball tracked by Sofyan Amrabat of Manchester United – IMAGO / News Images

Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2

Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: STV Scotland, ITVX, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Scotland, BBC One, ITV 1 UK, UTV

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, BBC One, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, UTV

USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC