Manchester City and Sevilla will face each other this Wednesday, August 16 in what will be the 2023 UEFA Super Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Manchester City have a clear aspiration this season: replicate the achievements of the 2022/2023 campaign. Despite a suboptimal start with a loss in the Community Shield against Arsenal, they are steadfast in their pursuit, recognizing the significance of clinching victory in this tournament.
Their challengers in this endeavor will be Sevilla, a team that didn’t garner considerable attention in the 2022/2023 La Liga season, but showcased notable performance in the Europa League. Although seen as underdogs, Sevilla maintain confidence in their capacity to challenge the formidable ‘Citizens’ and present challenges for them.
Manchester City vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 17)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 17)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 17)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 17)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 17)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 17)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 17)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 17)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: VTM 2, RTL Play, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil, TNT Go, SBT
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Servus TV, Sat.1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Ireland: discovery+ App , Virgin TV Go , Virgin Media Two , discovery+ , LiveScore App , BBC Radio 5 Live , TNT Sports 1
Israel: 5Sport, 5Stars, 5Sport 4K
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Canal+ France, Blue Zoom, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport 2 Live, Sat.1 Schweiz, Blue Sport D 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ViX, TUDN.com.