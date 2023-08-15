Manchester City vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 UEFA Super Cup in your country

Manchester City and Sevilla will face each other this Wednesday, August 16 in what will be the 2023 UEFA Super Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester City have a clear aspiration this season: replicate the achievements of the 2022/2023 campaign. Despite a suboptimal start with a loss in the Community Shield against Arsenal, they are steadfast in their pursuit, recognizing the significance of clinching victory in this tournament.

Their challengers in this endeavor will be Sevilla, a team that didn’t garner considerable attention in the 2022/2023 La Liga season, but showcased notable performance in the Europa League. Although seen as underdogs, Sevilla maintain confidence in their capacity to challenge the formidable ‘Citizens’ and present challenges for them.

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 17)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 17)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 17)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 17)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 17)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 17)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 17)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: VTM 2, RTL Play, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil, TNT Go, SBT

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Servus TV, Sat.1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Ireland: discovery+ App , Virgin TV Go , Virgin Media Two , discovery+ , LiveScore App , BBC Radio 5 Live , TNT Sports 1

Israel: 5Sport, 5Stars, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Canal+ France, Blue Zoom, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport 2 Live, Sat.1 Schweiz, Blue Sport D 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ViX, TUDN.com.