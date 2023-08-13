Manchester City will play against Sevilla in what will be the 2023 UEFA Super Cup Final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The cup in question is a clash between the two most illustrious champions of the UEFA Cups in club-level. On one side, it will be Manchester City, a team that showcased its dominance in the previous season by securing victories in nearly all the competitions it contested, culminating in its first-ever Champions League triumph.

In this new season, their aspiration is to replicate their accomplishments from 2022/2023. Despite a less-than-optimal start with a loss in the Community Shield against Arsenal, They are resolute in their pursuit, and securing victory in this tournament holds great significance. Their opponents in this endeavor will be Sevilla, a team that didn’t command significant attention in La Liga but demonstrated a noteworthy performance in the Europa League. Although perceived as underdogs, Sevilla remain confident in their ability to challenge the formidable “Citizens” and create complexities for them.

When will Manchester City vs Sevilla be played?

The game for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup Final between Manchester City and Sevilla will be played this Wednesday, August 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla in the US

This game for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup Final between Manchester City and Sevilla will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: ViX, CBS Sports Network, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.