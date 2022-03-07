Manchester City take on Sporting Lisbon at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon meet in the Round of 16 at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The visitors know that a victory against the home team is almost impossible. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Manchester City are in their best moment, one more victory to go to the next round where the team will be even closer to another Champions League final. The first game against Sporting Lisbon was easy, the Portuguese had no chance against the offensive power of the English team.

Sporting Lisbon are in a terrible situation, the first leg was a 0-5 loss at home in what was a humiliating beating in front of their fans. Sporting Lisbon is unlikely to withstand Manchester City's game strategy on the road.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon: Date

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, March 9 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. If the visitors want to win this game they must score three goals before thirty minutes and keep a tight defensive control until the end of the first half to wear down the home team and take advantage in the second half.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

This game for the Round of 16 in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, March 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Galavision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com

