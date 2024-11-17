WNBA News: Fever's coach Stephanie White echoes Caitlin Clark’s sentiments for 2025 season

New Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has opened up about the expectations for the team in the upcoming season, which, of course, include star Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Fever new head coach Stephanie White didn’t hold back when discussing her team’s ambitions for the upcoming WNBA season, echoing the words of star Caitlin Clark. After the franchise landed their first playoff berth since 2016 last season, they want more.

In an interview with The Fan – Indianapolis, White was asked what is the next level for the Fever. “It’s competing for championships,” she said. “The expectation was always to be competing for championships, and I think now we have an opportunity again to be doing that.”

Repeating her words from her presentation, White assured that, while the changes won’t happen overnight, Fever can build a strong team with Aliyah Boston, “probably the best center that we’ve seen in our league,” and Clark, “a generational talent,” as the backbone.

“You think about building around those two, championship is the expectation. You compete for championships year in and year out,” she said. Clark, on the other hand, had shared similar thoughts during her participation in the pro-am golf event at The Annika a few days ago.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Our goal last year was to reach the playoffs, and we accomplished that, but now we want to be championship contenders,” Clark told reporters. “I think we’re putting the pieces together to make that happen—hopefully adding some free agents. You can feel the excitement throughout the organization, the city, and our fans. I can’t wait to get back out there. Honestly, I wish we had a game tomorrow.”

A new era for the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are undergoing a significant transformation. Apart from White’s return as a head coach, the franchise has new leadership in president Kelly Krauskopf and general manager Amber Cox . So, it would be interesting to see which players join the team.

Apart from Boston and Clark, Fever has enjoyed the talents of guards Lexie Hull, one of Clark’s best friends, and Kelsey Mitchell. However, Mitchell is entering the free agency period and there’s a lot of questions about her future, despite Fever’s desire of re-signing her.

