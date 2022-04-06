The best player of the 2010 World Cup spoke to the Manchester United website and discussed the process of bringing David De Gea to the club and built up a young player that is on loan.

Diego Forlan is still a name that stands out for Manchester United fans, the 2010 World Cup hero for Uruguay will be heading back to Old Trafford for the Legends of the North charity game against Liverpool. Forlan, now a head coach, took the time to chat about his time at United where he played 98 games and scored 17 goals from 2001-2005 and praised the club as a destination for players ready to play in the big leagues.

When talking about David De Gea the Uruguayan attacker was quick to tell the United keeper to go to Old Trafford, “Yeah, I remember we were playing together at Atletico Madrid… There were some rumors about him going to Manchester United and I said to him: ‘You need to go there, it’s a very beautiful place; the club, the team, the fans. The only thing [is] it’s not the best weather, but it’s difficult for you to have everything in life, but you will enjoy it. It’s a great city, one of the best clubs in the world, with the people and everything.’

When the Red Devils went after young Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri, Forlan was consulted by the club, “Yeah but everybody, you know like Pellistri, when they came to him, I spoke with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], at that moment he was the manager, and you know, it’s a beautiful, beautiful place. Everything you have, one of the best clubs, the people. The people working for the club are very nice people and it’s like a family. The fans, everywhere you go, so it’s no mistake for you to choose Manchester United. So, David and now Facundo had the opportunity to go there and then, of course, it depends on the player and the quality and to train to do your best. But it is the best option a player can have.”

Catching up with Facundo Pellistri

Playing for the national team of Uruguay is where Facundo Pellistri has stood out the most in recent matches. Pellistri was a surprise call up when Diego Alonso took control of the Uruguayan national team and would become a firm starter in the last four games of Conmebol World Cup qualifying, providing a man of the match performance against Venezuela and eventually qualifying to the 2022 World Cup.

Currently on loan to Alaves in Spain, Pellistri has played in only 19 matches this season and is often used as a substitute. The reason he has not seen playing time is because Pellistri is more prone to be an attacking option, as Alaves sit bottom of LaLiga the club tends to defend more.

At the international level Pellistri has shown to be dynamic and flashy during World Cup qualification. Despite his short frame, Pellistri is firm on the ball and provides viable scoring options on the right side of the pitch.

Forlan has been quick to point out the talent the winger has and sees a future for him at Old Trafford, “I think he is adapting very well. When the club told me about him, I told them everything, because he is a player with potential, good skills and speed. He is still young, and it is not easy to come to an institution as big as Manchester United, but I think that being on loan at Alavés will give him good opportunities… He is still growing, so I think he can still have a chance to play in the Manchester United first team in the future."