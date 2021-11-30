Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester for a Matchweek 14 game at the 2021 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester United and Arsenal meet in a game for the Matchweek 14 at the 2021 Premier League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. Home team fighting for more. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, Manchester United, are in the 8th spot on the table with 18 points, 5 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. They drew a recent game against Chelsea 1-1, but before that game Manchester United lost two consecutive games against Watford 4-1 and against Manchester City 2-0.

Arsenal have won four of the last five games and the team's most recent win was 2-0 against Newcastle United. Arsenal have a negative record on the road with 2-1-3, they lost against Liverpool on the road 0-4.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Date

Manchester United and Arsenal play for the 2021 Premier League on Friday, December 3 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team are desperate for a win to continue climbing the table, but the visitors are in better shape this season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal at the 2021 Premier League

This game for the 2021 Premier League, Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, December 3, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options avaialbe in the US are Peacock

