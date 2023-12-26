Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country today

The festive season in England isn’t just about mince pies and presents, it’s also about the beautiful game. And what better way to kick off the post-Christmas period than with a Premier League clash of titans? This Boxing Day, the iconic Old Trafford plays host to a highly anticipated encounter between Manchester United and Aston Villa. Erik ten Hag, the coach of the Red Devils, knows that he can’t afford to lose more matches and must return to victory to solidify his position as the team’s manager and put aside the speculations about his departure.

Manchester United have two defeats and a draw in the last three weeks, the most recent game was a defeat against West Ham 0-2 on the road. They haven’t won since December 6, on that occasion they won 2-1 over Chelsea.

Aston Villa are in the third spot of the standings with 39 points, just one point behind the top that is taken by Arsenal. They drew a recent game against Sheffield United 1-1, but that draw adds to their long winning streak that so far looks unbreakable.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United and Aston Villa play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Tuesday, December 26 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Both teams come into the match eager to make a statement. Manchester United, currently sitting eighth in the table, are searching for consistency under new manager Erik ten Hag. A win against a high-flying Villa would be a much-needed boost to their top-four aspirations.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

*Source: LiveSoccerTV



