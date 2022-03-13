Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will clash off again on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out the probable lineups for this decisive last 16 return leg game.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will face once again at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET), in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this last 16 return leg soccer game.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Atletico de Madrid have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in one occasion so far; Manchester United are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 23, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Atletico Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Manchester United probable lineup

After being sidelined with a calf injury and sickness, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes both missed the match against Tottenham. However, neither player should be ruled out of the decisive UCL clash against Atletico, according to Ralf Rangnick. Meanwhile, after overcoming COVID-19, Luke Shaw is set to return to the squad.

When it comes to starting at right-back, Diogo Dalot is projected to beat over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, while Marcus Rashford is slated to slide to the substitutes' bench for the home side.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

Atletico Madrid have been hit with an injury crisis, as Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass have both been missing from the team for an extended period of time. Geoffrey Kondogbia will be subjected to a late fitness test and is a question mark for Tuesday's game. Thomas Lemar has also been sidelined with a thigh injury and may also miss out on the game.

A calf injury in the victory against Cadiz forced Jose Maria Gimenez to be sidelined for three weeks of action. To make matters worse, Sime Vrsaljko has also sustained an injury. On top of all that, Yannick Carrasco has been banned for both legs of the match against Manchester United. Marcos Llorente, on the other hand, is expected to play as the right-sided wing-back, with Rodrigo De Paul working in the center of the field with Koke and Hector Herrera.

Atletico Madrid possible starting XI:

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa.