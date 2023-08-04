Manchester United face Lens this Saturday, August 5 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester United are continuing at full speed with its preparation for what they hope will be a much better season than 2022/2023. Although they reached the FA Cup final, they struggled in the rest of the competitions. That is why they are continuing with friendlies, and in this case, they will face Lens, the Ligue 1 runners-up who finished just 1 point behind champions PSG.

This close point difference might suggest they were close to winning the championship, but it was not the case as it was mainly due to PSG‘s poor performance in the final sprint. This season, Lens will aim to compete for the championship.

Manchester United vs Lens: Kick-Off Time

France: 1:45 PM

Ghana: 11:45 AM

Ireland: 12:45 PM

Israel: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 2:45 PM

Nigeria: 12:45 PM

Norway: 1:45 PM

UK: 12:45 PM

Manchester United vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Ghana: Star Times App

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sports 1

Kenya: Star Times App

Nigeria: Star Times App

Norway: VG+

United Kingdom: MUTV