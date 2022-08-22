Manchester United and Liverpool will play a new edition of the derby for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a new edition of the derby, Manchester United will face Liverpool for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, and if you are Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be a duel without a doubt not to be missed since both are in need of victory. In the first two Matchdays, neither of them has been able to win and that is why they will try to do so when they meet this Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford. In other words, whichever one wins will send the others to the bottom of the standings.

Liverpool started this 2022/2023 Premier League with 2 draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, something really striking considering that they were expected to be quiet victories for Klopp's team. Manchester United did much worse. There were two defeats, one against Brighton by 2-1, and the other, the historic 0-4 against Brentford.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Australia: 5 AM (August 23)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (August 23)

Philippines: 3 AM (August 23)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (August 23)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 23)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro , GUIGO , Star+ , ESPN

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA , SuperSport MaXimo 1 , SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , SiriusXM FC , Telemundo

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 , SuperSport MaXimo 2 , SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

