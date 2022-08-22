In a new edition of the derby, Manchester United will face Liverpool for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, and if you are Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
It will be a duel without a doubt not to be missed since both are in need of victory. In the first two Matchdays, neither of them has been able to win and that is why they will try to do so when they meet this Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford. In other words, whichever one wins will send the others to the bottom of the standings.
Liverpool started this 2022/2023 Premier League with 2 draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, something really striking considering that they were expected to be quiet victories for Klopp's team. Manchester United did much worse. There were two defeats, one against Brighton by 2-1, and the other, the historic 0-4 against Brentford.
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Australia: 5 AM (August 23)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 23)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (August 23)
Philippines: 3 AM (August 23)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (August 23)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 23)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 23)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro , GUIGO , Star+ , ESPN
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
France: Free, Canal+ Sport
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA , SuperSport MaXimo 1 , SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , SiriusXM FC , Telemundo
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 , SuperSport MaXimo 2 , SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now