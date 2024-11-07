Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic and other Rafael Nadal’s biggest rivals set to join him in his farewell

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal will retire after making one last appearance for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. Novak Djokovic and some of his biggest rivals want to be in Malaga for the goodbye, according to Feliciano Lopez.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will retire after playing one final time for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. The announcement has sparked anticipation for a grand farewell ceremony to honor the career of a player hailed as the “greatest Spanish athlete of all time” by former world No. 12 Feliciano Lopez.

Lopez, who shared the court with Nadal in numerous Davis Cup ties, is now the Davis Cup president. The ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair, with several tennis greats, including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, expressing their desire to attend.

“For now, I know that almost everyone in the world wants to be present for his farewell,” Lopez revealed. “Novak Djokovic has said that he wants to be there. Also, Andy Murray wants to be there. Also, there are many more who want to be there and I don’t know if we are going to have seats for everyone.”

On the other hand, Nadal attended Roger Federer’s last match at the 2022 Laver Cup, and it’s anticipated that Federer will return the favor. However, the timing of Nadal’s farewell remains uncertain, as it’s planned to occur after Spain’s final match in the Davis Cup Finals. This could be on the opening day against the Netherlands or on the final day of the competition.

“The most important thing for him is the team. He doesn’t want to do anything that can possibly affect the team. The priority for him is Spain and once they have finished in the competition, we can do something for him. We don’t know when that will be yet,” Lopez explained.

Spain’s scheduled in the 2024 Davis Cup finals

Nadal has announced that he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup Finals, scheduled to take place in Málaga, Spain, from November 19 to 24, 2024. The Spanish team will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on November 19. If Spain advances, they will compete against the winner of the Germany vs. Canada match in the semifinals.

As the details of the farewell ceremony continue to unfold, one thing is certain: Nadal’s retirement will mark the end of an era and will be celebrated with the grandeur and respect it deserves.

