Not Red Bull: Franco Colapinto reportedly draws interest from another F1 team

Amid swirling rumors in recent weeks about Franco Colapinto joining Red Bull, a new contender has surfaced as a potential destination for the Argentine driver.

Despite having Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan contracted for the 2025 season, Alpine is already looking to the future. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Enstone-based team is in discussions with Franco Colapinto, the talented young driver who has recently caught the attention of Williams.

Under the leadership of Flavio Briatore, Alpine is navigating a transitional phase, aiming to become a top contender by the time the new regulations are introduced in 2026. Colapinto’s remarkable speed and commercial appeal make him an enticing prospect for the French team.

While Doohan is set to make his F1 debut next season, his one-year contract offers Alpine the flexibility to explore other options for 2026. This opens the door for a potential move for Colapinto, especially if he continues to impress.

Williams, meanwhile, is carefully evaluating the best path for Colapinto’s career while also trying to maintain its relationship with the rising star. This includes weighing interest from teams like Red Bull and Alpine.

Jack Doohan of Australia and Alpine F1 looks on in the Paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States (Mark Sutton/Getty Images)

Red Bull, however, is reportedly keen on signing Colapinto to a long-term deal rather than a short-term loan. Alpine’s more adaptable approach, though, could give them an edge in negotiations.

Colapinto’s agent addresses speculation

Maria Catarineu, Colapinto’s agent, recently responded to rumors about potential discussions involving Williams and Red Bull in a talk with Campeones in YouTube. While she denied that formal offers have been made, she confirmed that conversations are ongoing, clarifying that any further updates would come from the team.

“Williams has been proactive in finding a place for Franco in 2025. These things take time, and nothing is confirmed at this stage,” she stated. Catarineu added, “We would love for Franco to stay with Williams, but the team currently has existing contracts. They’re working on a solution, but as of now, it doesn’t look likely he’ll remain with them in 2025.”

