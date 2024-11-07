Mike McCarthy talked about some reports which mention Dak Prescott might be out for the rest of the season with Dallas Cowboys.

Mike McCarthy is under a lot of pressure. The Dallas Cowboys have a very disappointing 3-5 record and the head coach needs to make a quick turnaround without his quarterback, Dak Prescott.

It’s been a very complicated season for the Cowboys when talking about injuries. The list is long and full of stars such as Prescott, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Now, all their Super Bowl hopes might be derailed by a shocking NFL report. Although there was some optimism about Dak, things might be worse than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long is Dak Prescott out with Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have been hesitant to put Dak Prescott on Injured Reserve, but, a recent report from Jane Slater hints a possible season ending injury for the quarterback.

Advertisement

“As the Cowboys weigh in on Dak Prescott’s IR status, sources tell me the initial diagnosis is a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon which is partially torn off the bone. I’m told it typically takes more than a four weeks recovery. In some cases, they let it scar over, repair and then strengthen. With that being said, Prescott is seeking other opinions which is why there is currently a reluctance to place him on IR or make any determinations about a timeline for return.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: CeeDee Lamb delivers key injury update about his status with Dallas Cowboys

Who will replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

Cooper Rush will replace Dak Prescott as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but, after Slater’s report was released, Mike McCarthy tried to clarify the current situation of his star player.

Advertisement

“He is still going through the process. Visit with them again this morning. So, he is still collecting information and different opinions. I think it will continue through next week, but, you know, he is here every day doing everything that he can. I know he wants to keep playing, but, I think it’s important to go through the process of gathering all the information. It’s obviously a serious injury.”