Club activity resumes, and the Community Shield Final is upon us. Manchester United and Manchester City are set for another edition of this derby. Here are all the details on how to watch this game live in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live for free in the USA on Fubo]
Manchester City enters this match as the reigning Premier League champions. Pep Guardiola has established a dynasty in England, aiming to kick off the new season with yet another title to add to their collection.
On the other side, Manchester United, fresh off their FA Cup victory earlier this year, is in the midst of a significant restructuring. Securing the Community Shield against their city rivals would be crucial for the Red Devils to start the campaign on a strong note.
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Australia: 12:00 AM (August 11)
Bangladesh: 6:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World,, Sportsnet Now Plus
India: JioTV Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: BBC World Service, TalkSport International
Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK,, BBC Radio 5 Live,, BBC Radio Manchester
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max,, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA,, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport MaXimo 1
UK: ITV 1, ITVX and STV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN App
