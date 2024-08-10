Manchester United and Manchester City will compete for another title this year, this time for the Community Shield. Here's how to watch this game in your country live.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Where to watch and live stream 2024 Community Shield Final in your country

Club activity resumes, and the Community Shield Final is upon us. Manchester United and Manchester City are set for another edition of this derby. Here are all the details on how to watch this game live in your country.

Manchester City enters this match as the reigning Premier League champions. Pep Guardiola has established a dynasty in England, aiming to kick off the new season with yet another title to add to their collection.

On the other side, Manchester United, fresh off their FA Cup victory earlier this year, is in the midst of a significant restructuring. Securing the Community Shield against their city rivals would be crucial for the Red Devils to start the campaign on a strong note.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 11)

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland

Manchester United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World,, Sportsnet Now Plus

India: JioTV Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: BBC World Service, TalkSport International

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK,, BBC Radio 5 Live,, BBC Radio Manchester

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max,, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA,, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: ITV 1, ITVX and STV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN App