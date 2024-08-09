Julian Alvarez is off to Atletico Madrid; the transfer fee is in the range of 95 million euros. The 24-year-old striker wanted more playing time and will certainly get that at Diego Simeone’s side.

For Manchester City, everything indicates that the team will search inwards for a replacement for Alvarez and not go out into the market. Still, Pep Guardiola did offer some parting words for his former pupil.

In a press conference, when asked about the Argentine leaving, Pep Guardiola preferred to focus on all that Julian Alvarez accomplished at the club.

Pep Guardiola on Julian Alvarez Leaving

“First of all, I want to say that I am very grateful to Julián; we have won everything, and his contribution has been immense. The team cared for him a lot because of his attitude,” were Guardiola’s initial comments about Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Later, the Spanish coach added: “Atlético is a top club, so if you want to leave, there’s no problem. We wish him all the best. I learned a lot from him, and I hope he finds what he was looking for.”