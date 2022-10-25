Manchester United will receive Sheriff on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League trying to secure a spot in the next round. Check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Manchester United had to settle with playing the 2022-2023 Europa League, but it is still a chance to get another trophy for the club. In this case they will host Sheriff on Matchday 5 this Thursday, October 27 hoping to continue their winning streak in the competition. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will be available.

The English team had a turbulent week amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent behavior. In their Premier League clash with Chelsea they barely rescued a tie, but this time the story will be completely different. Their three UEL wins in a row, along with the expensive roster they have, put them as the clear favorites. They will likely be forced to get a victory to keep their hopes of taking the first place from Real Sociedad alive, though.

Sheriff, on the contrary, may be thinking about another tournament. Although the numbers tell them they still have a chance of qualifying, reality shows the something else. But they have a very important goal in mind because finishing third would send them to the UEFA Conference League.

Manchester United lineup

The games start to pile up for Manchester United, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Erik ten Hag decides to make some substitutions. For the Red Devils the news of the week was the return of Cristiano to the first team after being separated from the squad. Although him starting is a possibility, it is yet to be confirmed by the Dutch coach. One thing that seems obvious is the absence of Raphael Varane after exiting the game at Stamford Bridge in tears for an injury.

Manchester United lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sheriff lineup

The Moldavian club arrive from a 3-0 defeat visiting group leaders Real Sociedad. Probably head coach Stjepan Tomas was already thinking about changes, but now he won’t be able to repeat the team due to a suspension. Defender Armel Junior Zohouri was shown the red card in the trip to Spain, so he won’t be available. Although there will be two players ready to return after their respective sanctions in Mousa Kyabou and Iyayi Atiemwen.

Sheriff lineup: Dumitru Celeadnic; Gaby Kiki, Stjepan Radeljic, Patrick Kpozo; Renan Guedes, Cédric Badolo, Salifu Mudasiru, Heron; Rasheed Akanbi, Felipe Vizeu and Iyayi Atiemwen.