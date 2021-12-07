Manchester United will host Young Boys for the last round of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 6 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in the US

Manchester United and Young Boys will face each other for Matchday 6 of 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on Paramount+.

The hosts, who are already qualified as the group winners, want to close their group stage with a win, especially as is their first Champions League match under the lead of Ralf Rangnick. They are coming to this game after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0.

Meanwhile, Young Boys need a victory to try to qualify for the next round. They are currently in the last spot of Group F but if they beat United and Atalanta lose against Villarreal, they could qualify for the Europa League.

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other three times in the Champions League, with Manchester United having won two matches and Young Boys one. Precisely, their last encounter, ended up with a 2-1 victory for the Swiss team.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Young Boys in the US

The match between Manchester United and Young Boys for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League to be played on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by Paramount+.

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Manchester United are the favorites to win this match with odds of -240, while Young Boys have odds of +600. A tie would end up in a +390 payout.

FanDuel Manchester United -240 Tie +390 Young Boys +600

*Odds by FanDuel