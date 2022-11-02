Martin Braithwaite left Barcelona but stayed in the city regardless, since the Danish striker now plays for Espanyol after a stint in Catalonian rivals. Find out how much does he make.

Although they were recently eliminated in group stage of the Champions League for second year in a row, Barcelona are now in a much better shape as a team than it was not that far ago. However, Espanyol’s Martin Braithwaite was probably the most beneficiated from the talent drop-off the Culés suffered, since he got a chance to play in one of the most famous clubs in the world.

His career started in Esbjerg fB, a club from Denmark, before being transferred to French club Toulouse. He then had periods at Middlesbrough, Girondins Bordeaux and CD Leganés. But his unpredictable jump happened when Barcelona decided to pay his 18-million euros release clause to have him immediately back in February of 2020.

Braithwaite got the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi for a season and a half because the Argentine moved to PSG soon after. When he got there, he signed a deal that run through June of 2024. However, that never materialized since the club had to make moves to cut down their salary spending. In the midst of that situation, he got to an agreement to be set free and arrived at Espanyol. Here you can check out more details about his contract.

How much does Martin Braithwaite make?

His departure from Barcelona was not easy since he was asking for more money than the club was willing to pay. In the end, both parts were able to reach an agreement that set the Danish striker free to sign wherever he chose. He ended up leaving, but the attacker didn’t go far since he now plays for Catalonian side Espanyol.

Braithwaite’s deal is for three years for a salary reportedly higher than the one he had in Barcelona because he was able to arrive on a free transfer. According to Sport, he now makes around three million euros per year. That equates to €250.000 a month, €57.700 a week, €8.219 a day or €391 an hour.