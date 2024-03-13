Lionel Messi has made quite an impact for the Inter Miami squad since his arrival in July 2023. Not only did the Argentine star make those around him better, but also put many teammates on the map.

Drake Callender, for instance, has enjoyed so much recognition since Messi came to South Beach that now he’s earned a call-up to the United States Men’s National Soccer Team for the 2024 Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The goalkeeper’s presence in the list is quite remarkable considering Gregg Berhalter has mostly called European-based players on this occasion. Callender and Miles Robinson will be the only MLS representatives in the USMNT this month.

The Stars and Stripes will take on Jamaica on Thursday, March 21 at 7 PM (ET) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in one of the CNL semifinals. Mexico and Panama will battle it out for the other ticket to the final only a few hours later.

USMNT roster for 2024 Concacaf Nations League semifinals

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City, Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS (8): Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Kris Lund (Palermo, Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), 7-Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

FORWARDS (6): Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus)