Fenerbahce have suspended Mesut Ozil from the team for an indefinite period. As per the Turkish media, the ex Los Blancos and Gunners ace had an altercation with the Yellow Canaries' manager.

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has officially been removed from Fenerbahce's first team. The 33-year-old veteran had been sidelined for more than a month before returning to the field at the beginning of March. However, in the second game he started for Fenerbahce, he caused grist for the gossip mill.

Fener's manager Ismail Kartal opted to replace Ozil at half-time in the eventual 2-1 win over Konyaspor last weekend. However, after publicly criticizing the coach post-match, the former German international has now been subjected to quite rigorous treatment by the Turkish giants.

The players reportedly requested a meeting with the coach. It was Ozil who complained about having to sit out the rest of the match and not being able to help his teammates, while Tufan supported him by saying that the boss should be fair to all players.

Ozil faces second first team ban in career

Kartal, who took the job in January 2022, then reportedly complained to the club's management about the duo's behavior. Eventually, the Turkish giant's hierarchy opted to take their staff's side and expel the two players out of the first team. Ozil has been playing in Turkey for 14 months and he was given the captain's armband upon his arrival in January 2021, when he penned a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Istanbul club.

Arsenal and their coach Mikel Arteta may not be surprised by the revelations, given they have already banished the German from his side before a lengthy leave. The playmaker last played for the Gunners in March 2020, when he was benched for the first game back after the lockdown and subsequently left out of the Premier League and UEFA Europa League squad.