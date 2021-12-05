The national teams of Mexico and Chile will face each other in Texas for an international friendly. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

The national teams of Mexico and Chile will meet for an international friendly at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Both teams want to prepare for their next World Cup Qualifiers 2022 matches, scheduled for January. If you are located in the US, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

Tata Martino, El Tri head coach, will take this chance to use and watch players who haven’t enjoyed much time in the squad, as the European players and the ones who are playing in the Liga MX final aren’t available.

It’s a similar situation for Chile. Coach Martin Lasarte has called most young players for the two international matches that the team will play in December. After facing Mexico, La Roja will play against El Salvador in Los Angeles.

Mexico vs Chile: Date

The national teams of Mexico and Chile will face each other in an international friendly match on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. This soccer encounter will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Mexico vs Chile: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Mexico vs Chile

The international friendly match between Mexico and Chile to be played on Thursday, December 2, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.