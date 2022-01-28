Mexico and Costa Rica come against each other on Sunday at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out the probable lineups for this exciting World Cup Qualifying clash.

Mexico are set to welcome Costa Rica at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at 6:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in the Matchday 10 of the Third Round. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 59th overall meeting. There are no surprises here Mexico are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 34 occasions so far; Costa Rica have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and a great number of even 17 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a tight 1-0 win for El Tri in their previous Thir Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico's comeback against Jamaica was sparked by Henry Martin's sixth international goal, and he could again lead El Tri's attack. Manager Gerardo Martino will certainly be without Sebastian Cordova who was not called up due to poor form, and MLS veteran Carlos Vela whose last national team appearance was at the 2018 World Cup.

Forward Hirving Lozano will return for the Costa Rica clash after serving his one-match ban for accumulating yellow cards. Meanwhile, striker Raul Jimenez is still uncertain to face The Ticos on Sunday as he has been sidelined due to an injury.

Mexico possible starting XI:

Ochoa; Arteaga, Moreno, Araujo, O. Rodriguez; Guardado, Herrera, Lainez; Vega, Funes Mori, Martin.

Costa Rica probable lineup

As expected, Keylor Navas is undisputable between the posts. While, Costa Rica boss Luis Fernando Suarez substituted Bryan Ruiz in place of Aaron Suarez against Panama, and the veteran scored his third goal of the qualifying campaign. As a result, he is expected to take the starting berth on Matchday 10.

Joel Campbell is still without a goal in the Third Round, but in spite of that, it is very likely that he will team up with Ruiz in the attack.

Costa Rica possible starting XI:

Navas; Fuller, Vargas, Calvo, Matarrita; Venegas, Tejeda, Borges, Galo; Campbell, Ruiz.