Mexico will face Guatemala in preparation for the next World Cup in Qatar this year. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Mexico will play against Guatemala in a friendly match thinking about what the World Cup will be in Qatar this year. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Mexican team already has its mind set on the World Cup in Qatar that will take place this year. They have a difficult group: Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Poland. The "Tri" must arrive in a very good shape if they want to advance to the round, especially to be able to take points from the Argentines and the Poles.

In the case of Guatemala, they were not even one of those qualified for the octagonal final of Concacaf, so they have known for a long time that they will not go to Qatar. The bet of the Guatemalans will be to be able to make a better qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, especially thinking that the number of places awarded to Concacaf will grow, and with it the illusion of playing a first World Cup.

Mexico vs Guatemala: Date

This international friendly match between Mexico and Guatemala that will take place at the Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Florida will be played on Wednesday, April 27 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Guatemala

Mexico and Guatemala will play this international friendly match this Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.

