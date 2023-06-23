Mexico will play against Honduras in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

[Watch Mexico vs Honduras online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexico are currently going through a challenging phase. The defeat they suffered in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States was a significant blow. The match was expected to be closely contested, but the American team displayed dominant play and secured a convincing 3-0 victory over the Mexicans.

With a new coach at the helm, “El Tri” are determined to seek revenge and embark on a path of recovery. Their journey begins in the Gold Cup, where they will face one of the strongest opponents in Group B, Honduras. Hondurans, like Mexico, aspires to secure a spot in the quarterfinals and will pose a formidable challenge for the Mexican team.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico, now with Jaime Lozano as the new coach, seek to win the tournament of which they are the top winners.

Mexico possible lineup: Ochoa; Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Herrera, Cordova, Pineda; Antuna, Gimenez, Martin.

Honduras probable lineup

Honduras want to surprise and start winning against one of the main candidates to win the title.

Honduras possible lineup: L. Lopez; Nunez, Elvir, Vega, Santos; Flores, Acosta; Elis, Rosales, Pinto; Bengtson.