USMNT vs Jamaica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

USMNT will play against Jamaica this Saturday, June 24 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch USMNT vs Jamaica online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the start of the Gold Cup for the locals, and one of the main candidates (or rather the top candidate), to win this 2023 edition: the United States. The American team will participate with an alternative lineup, as several important players like Weah or Pulisic will be absent.

Their opponents will be Jamaica, one of the teams aspiring to qualify for the quarterfinals in Group A. The Jamaican team is considered the second strongest team in the group after the USMNT. Starting with a good result against the toughest opponent in the group will be of enormous importance.

USMNT vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 3:30 AM (June 25)

Denmark: 3:30 AM (June 25)

Germany: 3:30 AM (June 25)

Israel: 4:30 AM (June 25)

Jamaica: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 AM (June 25)

Portugal: 2:30 AM (June 25)

Serbia: 3:30 AM (June 25)

Sweden: 3:30 AM (June 25)

Switzerland: 3:30 AM (June 25)

UK: 2:30 AM (June 25)

United States: 9:30 PM (ET)

USMNT vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA.