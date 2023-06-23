USMNT will play against Jamaica this Saturday, June 24 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch USMNT vs Jamaica online free in the US on Fubo]
It is the start of the Gold Cup for the locals, and one of the main candidates (or rather the top candidate), to win this 2023 edition: the United States. The American team will participate with an alternative lineup, as several important players like Weah or Pulisic will be absent.
Their opponents will be Jamaica, one of the teams aspiring to qualify for the quarterfinals in Group A. The Jamaican team is considered the second strongest team in the group after the USMNT. Starting with a good result against the toughest opponent in the group will be of enormous importance.
USMNT vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 PM
Croatia: 3:30 AM (June 25)
Denmark: 3:30 AM (June 25)
Germany: 3:30 AM (June 25)
Israel: 4:30 AM (June 25)
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 AM (June 25)
Portugal: 2:30 AM (June 25)
Serbia: 3:30 AM (June 25)
Sweden: 3:30 AM (June 25)
Switzerland: 3:30 AM (June 25)
UK: 2:30 AM (June 25)
United States: 9:30 PM (ET)
USMNT vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 4
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA.