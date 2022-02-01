Mexico will host Panama for Matchday 11 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this match such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Mexico and Panama will face each other for Matchday 11 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

The home side is coming to this match after a disappointing goalless draw against Costa Rica in the last round. El Tri are still in the third place of the table with 18 points, just the same as the United States, which lost to Canada as visitors.

However, Panama got a 3-2 win over Jamaica and currently are in the fourth place of the standings, just one point behind Mexico. Los Canaleros have an unique chance of putting themselves in the top three. And if Mexico doesn’t find themselves in good form, things can get interesting in the Octagonal.

Mexico vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Location: Estadio Azetca, Mexico City.

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV

Mexico vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mexico vs Panama: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 23 times, with El Tri having won 15 times, while Panama have won only two matches. They have drawn on 6 occasions. Their last match took place in September, ending up in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Mexico vs Panama in the US

The match between Mexico and Panama for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, Paramount+, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App.

Mexico vs Panama: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Mexico are the favorites to win this match with odds of -340, while Panama have odds of +900. A tie would end up in a +410 payout.

