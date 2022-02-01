Mexico and Panama will face each other for Matchday 11 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial).
The home side is coming to this match after a disappointing goalless draw against Costa Rica in the last round. El Tri are still in the third place of the table with 18 points, just the same as the United States, which lost to Canada as visitors.
However, Panama got a 3-2 win over Jamaica and currently are in the fourth place of the standings, just one point behind Mexico. Los Canaleros have an unique chance of putting themselves in the top three. And if Mexico doesn’t find themselves in good form, things can get interesting in the Octagonal.
Mexico vs Panama: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Location: Estadio Azetca, Mexico City.
Mexico vs Panama: Time by State in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Mexico vs Panama: Storylines
These two teams have faced each other 23 times, with El Tri having won 15 times, while Panama have won only two matches. They have drawn on 6 occasions. Their last match took place in September, ending up in a 1-1 draw.
How to watch or live stream Mexico vs Panama in the US
Mexico vs Panama: Predictions and odds
Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Mexico are the favorites to win this match with odds of -340, while Panama have odds of +900. A tie would end up in a +410 payout.
