Mexico will host Panama today at the Estadio Azteca in an exciting match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).
The national team coached by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino comes from a scoreless draw with Costa Rica at home and will try to return to victory tonight to get closer to its goal of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Panama, who are only one point behind Mexico and the USMNT in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers standings (before the start of the 11th round), defeated Jamaica 3-2 on Sunday to stay away from Costa Rica.
Mexico vs Panama: Starting time of the game
Argentina: 0:00 AM (Thursday)
Brazil: 0:00 AM (Thursday)
Canada: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Panama: 10:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 PM
US: 10:00 PM (ET)
Mexico vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Canada: OneSoccer
Colombia: Star+, ESPN3 Andina
Ecuador: ESPN3 Andina, Star+
International: Bet365
Mexico: Blim TV, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo
Panama: Nex
Peru: Star+, ESPN3 Andina
US: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+