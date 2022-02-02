Mexico and Panama will face each other today at the Estadio Azteca in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Mexico vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers today

Mexico will host Panama today at the Estadio Azteca in an exciting match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The national team coached by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino comes from a scoreless draw with Costa Rica at home and will try to return to victory tonight to get closer to its goal of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Panama, who are only one point behind Mexico and the USMNT in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers standings (before the start of the 11th round), defeated Jamaica 3-2 on Sunday to stay away from Costa Rica.

Mexico vs Panama: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 0:00 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 0:00 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 10:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Panama: 10:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 PM

US: 10:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Canada: OneSoccer

Colombia: Star+, ESPN3 Andina

Ecuador: ESPN3 Andina, Star+

International: Bet365

Mexico: Blim TV, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo

Panama: Nex

Peru: Star+, ESPN3 Andina

US: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+