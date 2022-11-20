Mexico and Poland will face each other at the Stadium 974 for the debut matchup of Group C of the 2022 World Cup. Here find out how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Mexico will play against Poland at Stadium 974 for Matchday 2 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup inGroup C. Check out everything you need to know about this 2022 World Cup Group Stage game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you're in the US, you can see it live on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Mexico came off as one of the three main CONCACAF Qualified teams for this World Cup. Despite there is a major discomfort for head coach Gerardo Martino's performance, the Argentine will coach in his second World Cup. This game is crucial for Mexico's aspirations for the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Poland are determined to wash off their bad performance in the last 2018 World Cup, where the Polish entered as one of the candidates to qualify for the next round in their group, and were easily eliminated. A disappoiting performance where even Robert Lewandowski couldn't scored a goal.

Mexico vs Poland: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Time: 11:00 AM (ET).

Location: Stadium 974. Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Mexico vs Poland: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Mexico vs Poland: Storylines

Unlike many people think, Mexico and Poland have faced each other in a World Cup event before this matchup. However, it took 44 years for these two teams to meet again. It was for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, where Poland picked up a 3-1 win over Mexico.

For Mexico, Hugo Sanchez, one of their best forwards in their history, played that game. However, he couldn't scored. On the other hand, Poland didn't have any historic names but that win helped them clinched the spot for the next round in that World Cup.

How to watch or live stream free Mexico vs Poland in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between Mexico and Poland will be broadcast in the United States on Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, Peacock and FOX Sports App.

Mexico vs Poland: Predictions And Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, Mexico set as the favorites with +170 odds to win, while Poland have +175 odds to win. A draw would result in a +210 payout.

BetMGM Mexico +170 Tie +210 Poland +175

*Odds via BetMGM