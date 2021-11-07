Milan and Inter will clash off today at San Siro in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free the Derby della Madonnina in different parts of the world.

Milan and Inter will face off at the San Siro in Milan on the Matchday 12 of the 2021-22 Serie A season today, November 7, 2021, at 3:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the time of the Italian league Derby della Madonnina and where to watch it from different parts of the world.

This will be their 175th Serie A meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 67 occasions so far; AC Milan have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 55 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 21, 2021, when the Nerazzurri cruised past the Rossoneri with a final result of 3-0 in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Inter: Time of the Game

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET), 2:45 PM (CT), 1:45 PM (MT), 12:45 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:45 PM (PT), 1:45 PM (MT), 2:45 PM (CT), 3:45 PM (ET), 4:45 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Milan vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Sur

Brazil: Star+

United States: Paramount+

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Norte

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Italy: DAZN

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones