Milan and Inter will face off at the San Siro in Milan on the Matchday 12 of the 2021-22 Serie A season today, November 7, 2021, at 3:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the time of the Italian league Derby della Madonnina and where to watch it from different parts of the world.
This will be their 175th Serie A meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 67 occasions so far; AC Milan have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 55 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on February 21, 2021, when the Nerazzurri cruised past the Rossoneri with a final result of 3-0 in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.
Milan vs Inter: Time of the Game
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET), 2:45 PM (CT), 1:45 PM (MT), 12:45 PM (PT)
Canada: 12:45 PM (PT), 1:45 PM (MT), 2:45 PM (CT), 3:45 PM (ET), 4:45 PM (AT)
Mexico: 2:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Milan vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Sur
Brazil: Star+
United States: Paramount+
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Norte
UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Italy: DAZN
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones